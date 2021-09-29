Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. FibroGen reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $10.42 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

