Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce sales of $11.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.18. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

