Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of LH stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $287.85. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $183.41 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.26.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

