Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $40.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MRUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 124,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,593. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $808.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.