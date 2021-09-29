Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Seagen by 85.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.