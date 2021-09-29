Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $2.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

