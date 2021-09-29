Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

