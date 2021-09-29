Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.22). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

AHT traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,041. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

