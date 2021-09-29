Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

