Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

