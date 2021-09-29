Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Hold

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,657 shares of company stock valued at $860,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

