Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Community Bank System stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

