Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “
Community Bank System stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
