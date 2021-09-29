Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

