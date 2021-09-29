Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Strong Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “While having a lower correlation to oil and gas prices compared to its other energy peers, Pembina Pipeline hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn. Agreed, fundamentals have certainly brightened from last year but Pembina Pipeline is not out of the woods yet in terms of volumes transported through its systems. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Besides, a fourth of Pembina Pipeline’s customers non-investment grade – higher than some of the company’s peers and involves greater counterparty risk. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet. Consequently, despite the midstream operator’s impressive year-to-date gain of 35.1%, there is unlikely room to run up further.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PBA stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

