Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

PTGX stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

