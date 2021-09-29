Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,538. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.