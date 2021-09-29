Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.56.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.
Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.