Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $3,528,819. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 70,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,723,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

