Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Buy

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

