Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Buy

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

