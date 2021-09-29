Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Buy

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.83. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.