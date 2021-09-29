Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to “Buy”

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

