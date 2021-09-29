Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.