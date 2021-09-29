Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $8,778,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZLAB stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.24.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

