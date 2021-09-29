Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Zalando has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.