ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 5.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.46. 75,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,604,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

