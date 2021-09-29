zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €470.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €470.00 ($552.94) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €332.89 ($391.63).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 opened at €486.20 ($572.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €375.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.57. zooplus has a 12 month low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a 12 month high of €482.80 ($568.00).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.