-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,104. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.22.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

