-$0.10 EPS Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 131,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

