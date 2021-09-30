$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

