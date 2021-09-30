-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 404,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,180. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

