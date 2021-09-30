-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DESP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,801. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 384,221 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 231,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 465,292 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

