$0.46 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 8,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,354. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

