$0.55 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 621,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,144. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

