$0.73 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 13,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,450. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.