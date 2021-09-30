$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

