$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

