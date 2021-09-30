$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

