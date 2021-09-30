$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 364,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,760. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

