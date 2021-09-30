$119.33 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report sales of $119.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.04 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $488.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $499.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 27,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,395. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

