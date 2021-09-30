1,261,579 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,261,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 58.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $658,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.