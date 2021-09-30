12,981 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.