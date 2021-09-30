13,079 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nikola by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

