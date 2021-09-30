1,392 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

