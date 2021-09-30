14,083 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA BWX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,976. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

