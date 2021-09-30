14,992 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

