15,803 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

