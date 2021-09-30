17,080 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $6,739,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CTLP opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

