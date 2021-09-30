1,722 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 547,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.