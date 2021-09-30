$2.28 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $2.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $46.88. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

